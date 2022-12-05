GRAYSON, KY (WOWK) – Dive teams are searching a pond in the Grayson, Kentucky, area after first responders found a submerged truck.

According to the Grayson Fire Department, law enforcement and fire fighters responded to a call around 12:02 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 on Hall Road in the Hitchens and Willard area, where responders saw pickup truck tracks going into a pond.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Grayson Volunteer Fire Department Deputy Chief Eddie Rucker says firefighters provided mutual aid to the Hitchens Volunteer Fire Department, sending down dive teams who found the truck submerged in the water. According to Rucker, no one was inside the vehicle.

Dive teams from the Ashland Fire Department are on scene today to continue searching the pond.

Kentucky State Police are investigating the situation.