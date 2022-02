MARTIN, KY (WOWK)—The Division of Forestry is on the scene of a wildfire in Martin, Kentucky on Monday.

That is according to The City of Martin’s Fire Department.

They say that those traveling on KY-80 in Martin near Little Jarrell Fork Road should use caution.

They’re asking people not to burn and saying that a burn ban is in effect from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Residents should only burn when it is safe to do so and 150 feet away from wildlands.