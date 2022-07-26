CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia DMV announced on Tuesday that it has developed a workaround to allow certain functions of the office to resume while the state deals with service disruption caused by a mainframe outage.

The office will resume processing Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDL), driver’s licenses, instruction permits, and driver’s license reinstatement transactions.

“We are grateful to the Office of Technology for continuing to work around-the-clock to find ways for us to resume services and process licensing transactions for our customers,” said DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier. “This has been a difficult week, and we apologize to the citizens of West Virginia for any inconvenience.”

The DMV announced on Thursday that drivers can now renew their licenses or vehicle registrations online or at kiosks, but other systems are still affected by the outage.

On Monday, the West Virginia Office of Technology said that service restoration would take another 48 to 72 hours.

The West Virginia DMV is asking customers to visit their website to check for updates before visiting one of their regional offices.