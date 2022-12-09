INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia State University (WVSU) fans can soon show their school spirit “wherever the road may take them,” the college announced on Friday.

The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles (DMW) approved a special WVSU license plate design. The item was recently launched as part of WVSU Alumni’s statewide collegiate license plate campaign.

(Photo: WVSU)

WVSU said 250 license plates must be pre-ordered and paid for by April 21, 2023, for production to start.

Consumers must pay $95, which includes a tag fee and a processing fee. The processing fee is non-refundable.

To fill out the DMV’s pre-order form, click here. Forms may be emailed to WVSU or sent to the Office of Alumni Relations at P.O. Box 1000, East Hall 100, Institute, West Virginia.

More information about how to pre-order can be found here.

The WVSU license plate campaign is open to West Virginia residents only.