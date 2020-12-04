DMV customers may now make address changes online

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Everett Frazier announced today that customers may now make address changes online, as well as upload proof of residency documents, and obtain the following duplicate documents affected by the address change:

Vehicle Registrations

Handicap Placards

Driver’s Licenses

Identification Cards

To make changes, people need to use the Change of Address link under the Driver’s License Information section on the DMV website, or just go to go.wv.gov/address.

Once the changes are completed online and the changes are processed, you are provided an option to apply for updated duplicate documents. You must apply and pay individually for updated duplicate documents at the DMV Self-Service website.

“We are thrilled to provide more easy, convenient processes to the citizens of our great state, and encourage them to take advantage of these online transactions from the comfort of their homes.” Commissioner Everett Frazier