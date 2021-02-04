DMV software to help sheriff’s office speed up vehicle registration renewal process

WIRT COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Wirt County Sheriff’s office says a new DMV software will be implemented for renewing vehicle registrations beginning March 1.

Officials say this will allow them to renew without the renewal paperwork sent from the DMV should it be lost or never received. They do say that anyone who receives the DMV renewal paperwork should still bring it to the office along with insurance information. The sheriff’s department must see a valid insurance card to verify people for the renewal.

The sheriff’s office says this new service will cost an additional $1 on top of the regular renewal fees, however, the service will also help them process the information more quickly.

“We apologize for the added fees but this will get the information processed and into the DMV system within hours instead of weeks.

According to the sheriff’s office, a minimum of $2.50 or 2.5% will still be added to the cost when using a credit or debit card for the renewal.