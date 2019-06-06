‘DnL’ Produce opens second location in Hurricane

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WOWK) — If you’re into produce and flowers for your garden, then you might want to head over to Hurricane.

DnL Produce held its ribbon cutting Thursday morning.

They’re located right across the street from Hurricane High School and have all sorts of flowers to offer like daisies, dahlias, petunias, and ferns to name a few.

You can also find fresh produce that DnL gets from Amish country.

This is actually the local business’ second location. Their original location is in Teays Valley.

”We really enjoy it. The community really enjoys local, homegrown food,” said Lynn Young, who co-owns the business with her husband, David, “We’re just happy to be here and hope everybody comes out and supports us and we’ll support you.”

DnL Produce is open 7 days a week anywhere from 9:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. through the month of November.

The acronym ‘DnL’ comes from the names of the owners, David and Lynn.