HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Changes are underway for the absentee voting process in West Virginia right before the 2022 primary election.

According to the West Virginia State Treasurer’s office, going into this election season, as the pandemic severity “begins to wane,” some residents who were eligible to vote absentee during recent elections no longer qualify.

Why are there going to be changes?

“The governor no longer has what was called a ‘stay at home order’ or a ‘safer at home order.’ So, the confinement element of absentee voting is no longer met for everybody automatically. In West Virginia, in-person voting is the gold standard – not everyone is eligible to vote an absentee by mail ballot,” says Donald Kersey, the General Council for the Secretary of State.

To qualify for an absentee ballot, a resident must meet a requirement on the following list:

As for “what will be the same,” the process for absentee voting has not changed. The voter has to submit an absentee ballot request to their county clerk and then the clerk will mail the resident their ballot. The voter then has until election day to get that ballot back to the county clerk’s office.

What other changes will there be?

“Outside of the 2020 election, all of our districts have changed across the states. The legislative political boundaries changed during the redistricting process. So, voters may have a different candidate for different districts that they’ve seen in years past due to the redistricting.”

To see if your district has changed due to the redistricting process, visit the WV 2022 Voter Interactive Map through the WV Secretary of State’s website.