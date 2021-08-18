Do you earn a living wage in the Tri-State area?

Some families may be struggling to match the local cost of living. (Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – If you find yourself struggling to pay bills despite a steady income, you may be simply be getting priced out by the high cost of living in your state or metropolitan area.

An updated tool from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology is helping Americans determine whether a person’s income is enough to live comfortably in their area.

For the state of West Virginia, a living hourly wage ranges from $13.38 to $46.39 for single adults depending on the number of children they have. For households with two working adults, the living state-wide living wage ranges from $11.17 to $23.28. The minimum hourly wage in West Virginia is $8.75.

Below is a county-by-county breakdown for every West Virginia county in our region.

Households with one working adult:

COUNTY 0 Children 1 Child 2 Children 3 Children Boone County $12.46 $27.69 $35.30 $45.20 Braxton County $13.29 $27.32 $34.65 $44.66 Cabell County $13.26 $28.38 $35.71 $45.84 Calhoun County $13.20 $26.45 $32.85 $41.23 Clay County $13.19 $27.63 $34.04 $42.72 Fayette County $13.38 $27.36 $34.69 $44.49 Jackson County $13.29 $27.32 $34.65 $44.67 Kanawha County $13.19 $29.38 $36.83 $46.91 Lincoln County $12.76 $27.81 $35.42 $45.56 Logan County $13.07 $27.60 $35.21 $45.03 Mason County $13.24 $27.32 $34.65 $44.80 Mingo County $13.05 $26.63 $33.03 $41.46 Nicholas County $12.99 $27.60 $35.21 $45.12 Putnam County $13.87 $30.94 $39.34 $50.95 Raleigh County $13.91 $27.99 $35.32 $44.98 Roane County $13.29 $26.41 $32.80 $41.87 Wayne County $13.26 $28.65 $36.27 $46.68 Wirt County $13.41 $28.27 $35.88 $46.24 Living Wage in West Virginia for households with one adult

Households with two working adults:

COUNTY 0 Children 1 Child 2 Children 3 Children Boone County $11.19 $15.43 $19.56 $22.69 Braxton County $11.22 $15.25 $19.24 $22.42 Cabell County $11.54 $15.78 $19.77 $23.01 Calhoun County $11.10 $14.81 $18.33 $20.70 Clay County $11.59 $15.41 $18.93 $21.45 Fayette County $11.22 $15.27 $19.25 $22.33 Jackson County $11.22 $15.25 $19.24 $22.42 Kanawha County $11.59 $16.10 $20.33 $23.54 Lincoln County $11.19 $15.50 $19.62 $22.87 Logan County $11.04 $15.39 $19.52 $22.60 Mason County $11.12 $15.25 $19.24 $22.49 Mingo County $11.02 $14.90 $18.42 $20.82 Nicholas County $10.99 $15.39 $19.52 $22.65 Putnam County $11.64 $16.88 $21.58 $25.56 Raleigh County $11.51 $15.58 $19.57 $22.58 Roane County $11.18 $14.79 $18.31 $21.02 Wayne County $11.54 $15.92 $20.05 $23.43 Wirt County $11.42 $15.72 $19.85 $23.21 Living Wage in West Virginia with households with two working adults

For the state of Ohio, a living hourly wage ranges from $13.16 to $47.76 for single adults depending on the number of children they have. For households with two working adults, the living state-wide living wage ranges from $10.94 to $23.97. The minimum hourly wage in Ohio is $8.70.

Below is a county-by-county breakdown for every Ohio county in our region.

Households with one working adult:

COUNTY 0 Children 1 Child 2 Children 3 Children Gallia County $13.01 $26.15 $32.30 $41.29 Jackson County $13.02 $27.22 $34.41 $44.80 Lawrence County $13.26 $27.98 $35.17 $45.99 Meigs County $12.56 $27.20 $34.39 $44.44 Scioto County $12.67 $26.15 $32.30 $42.25 Vinton County $13.01 $26.15 $32.30 $41.53 Living Wage in Ohio for households with one working adult

Households with two working adults:

COUNTY 0 Children 1 Child 2 Children 3 Children Gallia County $10.80 $14.45 $18.02 $20.74 Jackson County $10.68 $14.98 $19.08 $22.49 Lawrence County $11.16 $15.37 $19.71 $23.09 Meigs County $10.96 $14.97 $19.07 $22.31 Scioto County $10.96 $14.45 $18.02 $21.22 Vinton County $10.96 $14.45 $18.02 $20.86 Living Wage in Ohio for households with two working adults

For the state of Kentucky, a living hourly wage ranges from $13.48 to $45.52 for single adults depending on the number of children they have. For households with two working adults, the living state-wide living wage ranges from $11.09 to $22.85. The minimum hourly wage in Kentucky is $7.25.

Below is a county-by-county breakdown for every Kentucky county in our region.

Households with one working adult:

COUNTY 0 Children 1 Child 2 Children 3 Children Boyd County $13.67 $28.03 $34.47 $44.25 Carter County $12.92 $26.91 $33.51 $42.56 Elliott County $12.94 $26.94 $33.54 $42.59 Floyd County $12.96 $26.91 $33.51 $42.73 Greenup County $13.67 $28.29 $35.00 $45.03 Johnson County $12.92 $26.91 $33.51 $43.03 Lawrence County $12.92 $26.91 $33.51 $43.04 Lewis County $12.92 $26.91 $33.51 $43.27 Martin County $12.92 $26.91 $33.51 $42.56 Pike County $13.52 $26.85 $32.97 $41.64 Living Wage in Kentucky for households with one working adult

Households with two working adults:

COUNTY 0 Children 1 Child 2 Children 3 Children Boyd County $11.35 $15.41 $19.22 $22.21 Carter County $10.67 $14.85 $18.74 $21.37 Elliott County $10.68 $14.87 $18.76 $21.38 Floyd County $10.70 $14.85 $18.74 $21.45 Greenup County $11.35 $15.54 $19.49 $22.60 Johnson County $10.72 $14.85 $18.74 $21.60 Lawrence County $10.72 $14.85 $18.74 $21.61 Lewis County $10.87 $14.85 $18.74 $21.72 Martin County $10.74 $14.85 $18.74 $21.37 Pike County $10.87 $14.83 $18.47 $20.91 Living Wage in Kentucky for households with two working adults

“We developed a living wage calculator to estimate the cost of living in your community or region based on typical expenses,” creators wrote in a press release. “The tool helps individuals, communities, and employers determine a local wage rate that allows residents to meet minimum standards of living.”

MIT’s Living Wage Calculator provides a breakdown of typical expenses for individuals and families of up to five people, then determines the income needed to provide for basic expenses for each family size.

The calculator displays the “living wage” needed to support your family size, as well as the local minimum wage and poverty-wage, which is the salary threshold required for federal assistance. Across many states, the minimum wage is enough to keep singles and some small families above the poverty line, but well below the salary required to pay all basic expenses.

The calculator includes required wages for single parents as well as one- and two-income households. Researchers also created statewide breakdowns as well as figures for major metropolitan areas within each state.

Income data is pulled from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and expense calculations are based on public information, including U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development housing costs figures.

You can find your needed minimum income and cost breakdown on the MIT Living Wage Calculator portal.