Do you feel safe in your neighborhood?

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – When moving into a new neighborhood, you want to make sure you feel safe.

For the Southside neighborhood in Huntington, West Virginia, it can sometimes be a struggle.

Southside neighborhood residents say they deal with safety threats on a daily basis. These threats include drivers not obeying the rules of the road and in some cases gun violence.

Right now, they’re working to bring attention to these items.



Huntington Interim Police Chief Eric Corder takes note of concerns from Southside residents. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Southside resident Phillip Frank says, in the past few weeks, shootings have become a concern for him and some of his neighbors.

There was a shooting and there was a woman, I know she’s got three kids, she’s afraid to even let her kids come out of the door now because she’s afraid of bullets. Phillip Frank, Southside resident

Frank also says in this area particularly there are more frequent safety concerns than gun violence. He says the streets are a bit calmer during the day, but at night, many drivers are ignoring speed limits and stop signs.

Some neighbors have witnessed firsthand the dangers of drivers not obeying the rules of the road.

Recently a woman was driving in front of Frank’s house, came to a stop, began to pull into the intersection when another driver drove through the stop sign and forced her car into a pole.

On Thursday evening, the Huntington Police Department addressed these concerns in person in Ritter Park. Residents were able to talk directly with Interim Chief Eric Corder, Matt Null, and City Manager Hank Dial.

In response to the traffic issues in the area, Chief Corder says they are “kind of in a little bit of a bumpy road right now as far as having people”, but they are trying their best to fill those positions with qualified individuals.

For anyone interested in applying, click here.