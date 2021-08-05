Do you want to renew your driver’s license from home?

CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Drivers in the Bluegrass State will soon notice a big change the next time they need to renew their license. Renewing your license used to mean a trip to the county clerk’s office, but it won’t be long before that will no longer be the case.

A law signed by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear moved the responsibility of issuing driver’s licenses and state ID cards from county clerk’s offices to regional offices run by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC).

Carter County is one of many counties recently affected by this change. Carter County Circuit Court Clerk Larry Johnson says this will be a slow process and their office will stop issuing licenses on August 20th.



Carter County notifies residents of oncoming changes outside their office. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Along with the change in location, drivers can now renew their driver’s license online. The online renewal system brings with it convenience, but some are concerned about everything else that comes with it.

Gov. Beshear said earlier this year “This is a dramatic step forward for customer convenience – the ability to go online to renew your driving credential and save yourself a trip to a licensing office if you don’t otherwise require in-person service.”

However, even with the convenience of renewing online, some rural communities are worried about losing that “in-person service” close to home.

It’s going to cause some hardship, especially on the elderly people to have to go to Catlettsburg or Morehead. Larry Johnson, Larry Thompson, Carter County Circuit Court Clerk

Thompson also says they’ve been told a mobile licensing unit will be available to counties that do not have one close by, including Carter County. The official date for when those units will be available has not been announced yet.

49 out of 120 Kentucky counties have been affected by these changes so far.

