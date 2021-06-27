‘Dock Dogs’ dive into a new year of competition

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Dogs from all over were making a splash this weekend as the “Dock Dogs” and “Dueling Dogs” competition made its way back to Ashland, Kentucky.
The annual event brings in trainers from all over the U.S. hoping to qualify for a chance at a world title. The dogs compete in events such as Big Air and Extreme Vertical competitions.
Last year, the tin woof inn was able to continue this tradition, but their business went through some challenges during the pandemic.
People don’t travel, people don’t board their dogs. It’s nice to see it coming back. It was kind of scary there for a while.Sarah Leadingham, Tin Woof Inn manager
The local Dock Dogs club will be hosting an event at the Ashland Town Center during this year’s Poage Landing Days. For more information, click here.
