Dock Dogs make a splash into a new year of competition

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Dogs from all over are making a splash this weekend. Kentucky Dock Dogs is once again sponsoring another year of dog diving competitions in Boyd County, Kentucky.

Set up outside of the Ashland Town Center, dogs of all shapes and sizes could be seen jumping into the water for distance and height scores. These dogs have been training all year to compete for a spot in the national and world competitions.

Unlike this past year, there are more local competitions available to help these dogs and their trainers reach their goals.

We still have to take precautions, but at least we’ve progressed to the point where things like masks are optional, a lot more people are vaccinated, I’m vaccinated, and I encourage people to get vaccinated, but it’s just a much better time. Scott Templeton, Tin Woof Inn owner

The event will continue all weekend with competitions starting around 10 a.m. on Sunday.

