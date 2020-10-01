Doctors: Colder weather could bring greater spread of COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With colder temperatures approaching, it begs the question of what COVID-19 will look like during the fall and winter months.

“We’re going to see huge numbers. We haven’t hit our second wave.”

Dr. Joseph Matusic, a pediatrician at ABC Pediatrics in Charleston, is usually preparing for flu season this time of year. But now during the pandemic, things are looking different this year.

“The virus didn’t seem to go down over the summer. People were out and congregating and not wearing masks and having these get togethers… so there you go,” Matusic said.

Health experts say they don’t see a correlation between colder weather and COVID-19 like they usually do with the flu. But what they say will cause a spike in cases, is an increase in congregation.

“We do see people waiting to go into retail stores and restaurants. As colder weather approaches, people are not going to want to wait in those lines. So, it does force people indoors,” explained Dr. Sherri Young, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

For doctors, the concern is not being able to distinguish the difference in the two viruses.

“What we’ve seen this summer is probably a preview of what we’re going to see this winter. We’re still seeing sickness. Most of what I’m seeing thankfully is bug bites, cuts, and bruises. The stuff we see every summer. But, I’m still seeing viruses,” Matusic said.

While doctors are expecting a second wave of COVID-19, it’s still hard to predict.

“We don’t know a lot about what COVID is going to do over the winter. We did learn about it last winter, but it didn’t seem to dissipate the way the flu typically does during the summertime,” Young said.

Health leaders are encouraging people to continue to get tested and get a flu vaccine.

