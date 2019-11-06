Does the Kentucky election mean a shift in Appalachian voters?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WOWK) – Kentucky Democrats are claiming a huge victory today after democratic candidate Andy Beshear says he defeated republican governor Matt Bevin. So far the incumbent Bevin has refused to concede defeat and has asked for a recanvas.

Aside from the governor’s seat, republicans did win every other statewide race in Kentucky, so the question at hand is –is the win a sign of a shift in Appalachian voters or a just a general dislike of Bevin’s policies.

“Last night the election ended, it ended and it’s time to move forward,” said Andy Beshear in a press conference Wednesday morning acknowledging his win and outlining his plans for the future. This win comes after President Trump campaigned for Governor Matt Bevin, the Republican incumbent, the night before the election in Lexington.

Trump won Kentucky by 30 points in 2016, yet it seems that could not save Bevin from major Kentucky counties turning blue including Boyd, Carter and Elliot. Analysists said that, in great part, was due to his widely unpopular decision to revamp Kentucky’s education and Medicaid policy.

Nationally, democrats say it’s further proof they can turn red states blue because of concerns over the president’s policies. Could that be true in West Virginia, and equally red Trump state?

“No not at all here, not all. Nationally, not at all. There’s really no concern with republicans in Kentucky because Bevin lost. Bevin lost because he inflamed the teachers and he was apparently very unpopular,” says Thorney Lieberman who served as Trump’s West Virginia field director in 2016.

Bevin has not given up. Wednesday afternoon he requested a recanvass of Tuesday’s election results that show he’s behind beshear by about five-thousand votes.

