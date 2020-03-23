Dog fosters urgently needed

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association needs immediate help in placing more than fifty dogs in foster care before the stay at home order goes into effect.

To practice social distancing and promote staff and public safety, the shelter plans to offer “Drive-thru Dogs,” meaning foster families won’t have to leave the protection of their cars to pick-up a foster dog.

Advanced sign-ups are highly suggested. More information can be found here.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories