CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A dog that was found in a crate at the Beech Fork Lake has died, according to the Advocates Saving Adoptable Pets’ (ASAP) Facebook page.

ASAP posted this on Facebook:

Our hearts are breaking again. Atticus was just too far gone to be able to fight back. He is at peace now and left with a number of staff surrounding him with love. Thank you PAC for taking care and loving him to the end. Thank you everyone who supported us with donations and prayers! We are devastated that we couldn’t save him but will continue to help others in need. Please if you have any information on his owner or any other dog being abused, contact the HCW Animal Shelter. This has to stop! Advocates Saving Adoptable Pets

The dog, Atticus, was taken to the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter and was then transferred to the Proctorville Animal Clinic.

Employees at the Proctorville Animal Clinic say, looking at his condition, he had to have been in the crate for a long time.

They say when he came in, he was extremely underweight – and explained when he was dropped off, you could clearly see his bones and described him as “a skeleton.”