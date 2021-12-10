Dog helps daughter through anxiety, gets adopted by her family

Picaso, a dog that was up for adoption through the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, helped a family’s daughter through anxiety at the Charleston Christmas Parade Thursday, Dec. 9. The next morning, the family went to the shelter and adopted Picaso! (Photo Courtesy: Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An act of kindness from a local dog has helped him find his forever home just in time for Christmas!

The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association says a kind woman wrote to them about how one of their dogs, Picaso, helped her daughter during the Charleston Christmas Parade Thursday night. Picaso was walking in the parade with the KCHA.

The woman told the KCHA her daughter had been having anxiety while along the parade route and when Picaso saw her, he “went straight for her like he knew she needed help.” KCHA says the woman told them he stood “nose-to-nose” with her daughter, did not lick her or jump around and just held her up.

This morning, the KCHA shared the woman’s story in a Facebook post and not long after, they shared another sweet update: The family came to adopt Picaso!

“THIS is what makes it all worthwhile! Happy tails, Picaso!!” The KCHA said on its Facebook page.

Picaso, a dog that was up for adoption through the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, helped a family’s daughter through anxiety at the Charleston Christmas Parade Thursday, Dec. 9. The next morning, the family went to the shelter and adopted Picaso! (Photo Courtesy: Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association)