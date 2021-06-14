Dog Park named in honor of Ptlm. Cassie Johnson’s dog to open this week

A photo of CPD Patrolman Cassie Johnson displayed at a candlelight vigil in her honor Dec. 2, 2020.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Emma Place Dog Park will open this Wednesday, June 16, with a dedication ceremony at 2:30 p.m., according to the City of Charleston.

The new dog park is named in honor of Charleston Police Patrolman Cassie Johnson‘s chocolate lab, Emma.

Emma’s Place is located in Cato Park near the soccer fields. It features several pieces of play equipment, a gazebo and a water station. The city says Edgewood Summit is also donating a bench to honor Ptlm. Johnson’s memory.

City officials say everyone is invited to attend the dedication and dogs are welcome to join. Anyone attending the opening ceremony can park near the Cato pool.

“Ptlm. Cassie Johnson was a lover of animals – especially her Emma. This is the perfect way to keep her memory alive and honor one of the things she loved most in this world,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “We have been working with Cassie’s family for the past several months to make sure this is a park she would love.”

In addition to the dedication, the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association will be on-site with animals that can be adopted.

The Petco Foundation, Kong, Greater Good Charities, Barkbox, Rock City Cake Company, Cassie’s Critter Comforts Foundation and Nylabone are also providing donations that will be given away during the event.