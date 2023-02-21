HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Highways has announced updates for the planned lane closures for the Hal Greer Boulevard renovation project.

According to the WVDOH, the median, southbound and northbound lanes in along Hal Greer Blvd. will close between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through the initial phases of the renovation project. Officials say during the project, one lane in either direction will remain open.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The DOH is urging drivers in the area to be cautious and to pay attention to the posted signs and message boards regarding the current traffic patterns.

DOH officials say the work in the initial phases will include breaking up pavement for a new paving base between Seventh and Eighth Avenue, digging out the median to build planter boxes between Third Avenue and Seventh Avenue and between Eighth Avenue and Washington Boulevard.

The DOH says drivers should expect delays and will need to adjust their commute schedules, avoiding the area if possible.

When the project was first announced, officials said it is projected to cost more than $13 million to complete. The city of Huntington will contribute 20% of that while the rest will be from a federal grant.