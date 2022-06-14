HINTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Division of Highway is starting repairs on a 30-foot deep sinkhole on WV-20 near Hinton.
The DOH says barricades are up around the sinkhole that spans six feet across and 30 feet deep.
They say a failing drainage structure is causing the soil to collapse.
West Virginia 20 is a vital route in and out of the area, for the people traveling to and from the interstate and the town of Hinton, so there’s just no question we will have to dedicate whatever resources we need to to be able to make the repair.Alan Reed, P.E., West Virginia State Highway Engineer