Domestic Violence Crisis Hotline Provides Help All Year Long

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — It is often believed that there are spikes in domestic violence incidents during the holiday season, however, numbers from the National Domestic Violence Hotline says that is not always the case.

According to the report, available research linking reports of domestic violence to the holidays is “limited and inconclusive.” In 2017, the NDVH looked into calls they had received since 2004. The data included a comparison of average call volume to holiday call volume. The study found that the number of calls actually decreases during the holidays.

However, that does not mean that local shelter and crisis hotline centers aren’t busy.

“We are staffed 24/7 especially our shelter,” explained YWCA Resolve Family Abuse Program Director, Julie Haden.

“We have local advocates who are answering our hotline all of the time. So when you call, it is not somebody out of state. They are right here and know about the services and can get you help no matter the time of year.”

In addition to the crisis hotline, the Resolve Family Abuse Program offers 24/7 shelter and emergency intervention for survivors of domestic violence. But they also offer other help as well, everything from case management and court advocacy, to counseling and support groups.

“People do it alone, they do it alone all the time. But you don’t have to,” explained Haden in an interview with 13 News Reporter Lily Bradley.

Haden added, “We have folks here, this is what we do 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Let us help you.”

