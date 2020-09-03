Domino’s delivers job opportunities in Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Domino’s is hiring in West Virginia.

The company says its franchise-owned locations are looking to hire about 200 employees, including delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and managers across 44 stores throughout West Virginia.

“Domino’s works hard to serve local communities across the country and West Virginia is no different,” said Dennis Denman, an operating partner of Domino’s in Charleston and Clarksburg. “The increased demand for deliveries has amplified the need for additional team members. Stores across the state are continuing to provide pizza to those who are looking for a delicious, hot meal, and at times like this, staffing is critical.”

Domino says its stores in the Mountain State have implemented several cleanliness and sanitization precautions based on advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention such as wearing a mask at all times and increasing the sanitation of all frequently touched surfaces.

“The health and safety of our team members and customers is our No. 1 priority,” said Denman. “We are committed to offering the safest service possible, and that includes providing contactless delivery and carryout, as well as Domino’s Carside Delivery™ to those who prefer it.”

Anyone interested in applying or learning more about the Domino’s response to the pandemic can visit the company’s website.

“Our hearts go out to those who have lost their jobs or face reduced hours due to the pandemic. Domino’s is a great place to work and our stores provide a fantastic opportunity to those who show initiative and a desire to advance. Whether you’re looking for flexible hours, a part-time job a few days a week or a new career, this is the place to be.” Dennis Denman, an operating partner of Domino’s in Charleston and Clarksburg

