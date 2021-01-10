Donald Legg Memorial Bridge widening project continues this week

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Division of Highways is urging safety as road work continues on the Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge on I-64 near St. Albans.

On Monday, Jan. 11, road work will continue on the bridge. Officials will be doing work such as vegetation clearing, installing erosion and soil control measures, and creating access points for future work throughout the project.

Work is scheduled to begin on the eastbound exit ramp, including installing a temporary pipe and filling along the roadway side.

Impacts to traffic should be minimal during this time.

“Continued work on I-64 will create periodic pinch points and slowdowns, so we’re asking drivers to think about work zones ahead of time,” said Byrd White, Secretary of Transportation. “The widening of Interstate 64 is much anticipated and much needed, but we all need to work together to keep it safe for our communities and those passing through our state.”

WVDOH officials say the bridge road work is part of many Roads to Prosperity projects to widen Interstate 64 between Charleston and Huntington.