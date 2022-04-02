CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As part of the month-long Spring Donation Drive, Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha and Putnam are holding a one-day drive looking for “gently-used household items and construction materials.”

According to a press release, on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., the drive will be at the Charleston Habitat ReStore on Piedmont Road.

They say they are hoping to raise enough money to start excavation of a new home construction site in Charleston.

Staff and volunteers will be out in the parking lot of their Piedmont Road location to take the donations.

They say they will accept donations of goods and will also be giving away cleaning kits to the first 50 people to donate. The cleaning kit will have, “everything needed to organize and declutter a home,” which includes trash bags, labels, a spring cleaning guide and a voucher for item pickup and removal.

The 50 donors will also get coupons they can use at the Charleston or Teays Valley ReStore location.

Even though today’s drive ends at 5:30 p.m., the 2022 ReStore Spring Donation Drive runs to the end of April.