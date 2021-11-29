‘Donna’s Dolls’ will be donated to children across West Virginia

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – It’s the season of giving, and one Mountain State family has spent months collecting in preparation.

In honor of his late wife – who loved Barbie Dolls, Loren Cardwell has been collecting them and after surpassing his goal of 1,000 dolls, he’s now donating all of the Barbie’s to kids in need.

“I’m not going to personally know any of these kids and I don’t know the environment that they’re in. But I know one thing, 1117 of them is going to be real happy Christmas Day playing with the Barbie dolls. And that alone right there, is worth all the effort and all the work,” Loren Cardwell, ‘Donna’s Dolls’ Organizer

He donated the first batch to the Teays Valley Church of Nazarene Monday, and the church’s pastor, Sonny Williams, says he believes this donation will make a big impact.

“It could be grief of a loss of a loved one, it could be financial matters, it could be a loss of a job – many things happen that we don’t see behind the scenes in people’s lives. And these dolls for Donna is pretty awesome and so this will be exciting because these little girls are going to be really happy,” says Williams.

Cardwell says in receiving a doll, his only request is that the dolls be “played with” and “wore out by this time next year,” so the owners can receive a brand new doll from him next year.

He also says he accepts barbie doll donations all year long. If you’re interested in donating, you can mail them to him at 1460 Erwin Rd., Winfield WV, 25213.

The church is also currently collecting donations for its “Toyland” event. Pastor Williams says anyone interested in donating can mail it to PO box 1297 Scott Depot WV, 25560 with “Toyland” on the envelope.

