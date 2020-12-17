Don’t let this Grinch fool you! Authorities warn of new holiday scam

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A holiday-themed scam is making its rounds in the area, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say a Cross Lanes resident received a text message inviting them to be a secret shopper at major stores. The alleged scammers claim the person can provide feedback on their experience and be paid for their efforts.

The resident said she replied to the text and received a letter and check in the mail. According to the sheriff’s department, the letter encourages the person to deposit the check and buy gift cards for specified at the stores where they are supposed to be a “secret shopper,” then text the gift card numbers to them. Authorities warn this check is fraudulent and will bounce in the bank’s processing center.

“Be cautious, even suspicious, if you get an invitation like this,” the department warned.

The sheriff’s office says no secret shopper program will specifically require you to purchase gift cards or text the gift card numbers to an alleged program director.

Here’s an example of what the alleged scam letter will look like:

A letter received by a Cross Lanes resident in regards to a secret shopper scam. (Photo Courtesy: Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office)