UPDATE(4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, 2022): State Route 7 has been reopened and traffic flow is back to normal after a double fatal crash.

CHESAPEAKE, OH (WOWK) — A two-vehicle accident has killed two and injured one at the intersection of State Route 7 and State Route 243 in Ohio.

The Ohio Highway Patrol says the calls started to come in just before 1 p.m. about an accident in the Bradrick area of Chesapeake, Ohio.

Map of where the crash took place.

They confirmed that two people have died and one person was injured. There is no word on the extent of the injuries.

This is a developing story and we will update it when more information becomes available.