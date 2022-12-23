PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — A man was arrested in connection to a double homicide that happened in Portsmouth, Ohio, in November.

Anthony Lee Kearns (also known as “LA”) is a suspect in the Nov. 20 murders of Abraham Pucheta and Javier Luna.

Portsmouth Police Department says Kearns was arrested without incident in Jackson County, Ohio. Portsmouth PD says the investigation is ongoing.

Agencies that assisted the case included United States Marshals, the Ohio Adult Parole Authority, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.