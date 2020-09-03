UPDATE: Victims identifed in deadly early morning shooting in Huntington

UPDATE: 2 p.m. Sept. 3, 2020: Police have identified two people who died in an early morning shooting in the 2000 block of 10th Avenue in Huntington.

According to Huntington Police, Audra J. Perry, 28, of Huntington, was pronounced dead at the scene. Marcus D. Graham, 29, of Michigan, was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say patrol officers, detectives and forensics investigators processed the scene and interviewed witnesses. Officials also are investigating other potentially illegal activities that may have allegedly occurred at the address.

UPDATE: 10 a.m. Sept. 3, 2020: According to police on scene, both victims have died of their gunshot wounds.

Police tell our crew on scene, part of the incident happened outside a bar along 10th Ave.

No names are being released at this time.

#BREAKING On scene of what we now know is a deadly shooting. The call came in as a disturbance a little after 2 this morning. Police say two people are dead. Police tell me it happened near a bar they believe reopened last night. You can see evidence markers on the street. pic.twitter.com/i3arKEW0Wq — Shannon M. Litton (@ShannonLittonTV) September 3, 2020

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Huntington Police are investigating a double shooting between 10th Ave. and 20th Street. Those streets are marked off, and evidence markers can be seen on the street.

Police were dispatched for a disturbance shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday, Sep. 3, 2020.

Cabell County Dispatchers say at least one person was transported to the hospital, but no word on the condition of either victim at this time.

Dispatchers say the caller said people were outside screaming.

Dispatchers received several calls about the shooting.