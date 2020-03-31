Dow Chemical converts some South Charleston operations to make hand sanitizer

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Dow Chemical is converting some operations at its South Charleston plant to making hand sanitizer.

The company says the South Charleston plant is one of two in the US to convert to increased production of sanitizer – with two other plants in Belgium and Brazil being converted as well. Dow does not typically produce hand sanitizer, but a large portion of the required raw materials are readily available at its sites.

“We are proud to put our global assets to work to help combat the spread of the coronavirus. The combined efforts of our five sites around the world enables us to produce and donate a tremendous amount of this much-needed product to help protect human health and safety,” said Jim Fitterling, Dow’s chief executive officer. “This effort has been made possible through the swift efforts of Team Dow, in collaboration with raw material suppliers, state and federal regulatory officials and volunteers. We intend to continue producing hand sanitizer as long as raw materials are available and supply is short.”

Dow Chemical says the changeover will have little impact on current operations, and once at full production, it will produce as many as 30,000 eight-ounce bottles a week. A majority of what’s produced will be donated to the cities of Charleston and South Charleston as well as the state of West Virginia.

