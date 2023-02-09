MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A downed power line in Mason County started a brush fire and knocked out power to just over 1,000 residents.

According to Mason County 911 dispatchers, a call came in around 4:48 Thursday regarding a brush fire in Clifton, West Virginia.

Officials with the Mason Volunteer Fire Department say the wind knocked down a power line, which sparked the fire. The MVFD says the fire burnt about three acres and has now been extinguished.

According to the Appalachian Power outage map, approximately 1,021 customers in the Mason/Clifton area are without power. The outage has also closed some businesses in the area, including the Walmart on Mallard Lane in Mason.

The Mason Volunteer Fire Department and Pomeroy Volunteer Fire Department responded.