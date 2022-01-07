Downed tree closes part of Greenbrier Street in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Dozens of Charleston families and residents have been unable to return to their homes after a main road was closed this morning.

Crews have been working since the early morning to reopen Greenbrier Street near Capital High School after a tree fell around 6 a.m. Utility companies like Appalachian Power and others from out of state are chopping down the massive tree, which fell on powerlines.

Utilities have been cut off for residents living down Greenbrier Street who are now left without power and internet. Some residents parked their cars at Capital High School to get out of their homes and medical clinics.

There is no word on when the street will reopen, but crews say they are working as hard as they can to clear it.