UPDATE: (11:40 p.m. Jan. 13, 2023) – Appalachian Power officials say crews are working to restore power after trees and power lines came down on Cane Fork Road in Kanawha County overnight.

Appalachian Power officials say approximately 65 customers are without power, and they expect service to be restored around 2 p.m.

Charleston, WV (WOWK) – Drivers are being advised to avoid Cane Fork Road in Kanawha County after trees and power lines came down on the road overnight.

According to the Loudendale Volunteer Fire Department, the closure is near the intersection of Cane Fork Road and Ferrell Hollow road. Metro 911 dispatchers say a tree came down on the power lines around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning.

An AEP crew is on the scene but it’s unknown how long the road will be closed.

Drivers are advised to avoid the road because it is very difficult to turn around in the area.