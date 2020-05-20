Downed tree, power lines close parts of SR 522 in Wheelersburg

UPDATE 05/20/20 @ 6:39 AM: ODOT crews say they expect to still stay on scene for awhile but are reopening one lane of SR 522 at mile marker 3 and directing traffic so people can get to work. They say you should expect some delays.

UPDATE: @ODOT_SouthOhio crews expected to stay here for awhile but are reopening one lane and directing traffic on SR 522 at mile marker 3, so people can get to work. Expect some delays. @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/Fzx1F2qf5D — Shannon M. Litton (@ShannonLittonTV) May 20, 2020

UPDATE 05/20/20 @ 6:09 AM: ODOT crews say they anticipate to be on scene for another 30-45 minutes as they get the tree off the road.

UPDATE: @ODOT_SouthOhio crews tell me they anticipate to be here for another 30-45 minutes before the road can reopen to motorists. We are also getting reports of a road closure at mile marker 12 of SR 93 in Lawrence County due to high water. @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/QgvjKvhCv4 — Shannon M. Litton (@ShannonLittonTV) May 20, 2020

ORIGINAL 05/20/20 @ 5:57 AM:

WHEELERSBURG, OH (WOWK) — SR 522 is closed at mile marker 3 after a tree fell on the road around 4 am Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

Power lines also fell as a result, however they are not on the road.

🚧 ROAD CLOSURE🚧



A downed tree and downed power lines have closed SR 522 in Wheelersburg. The power lines are not on the road. AEP, and OSHP are on scene and an @ODOT_SouthOhio crew is on the way. Use Mill Road as a detour! @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/rv4wWR8qpB — Shannon M. Litton (@ShannonLittonTV) May 20, 2020

At this point, it appears like the hill the tree was located gave out because of the rain.

AEP and the Ohio State Highway Patrol have been on scene all morning while ODOT crews made it out a little before 6 am.

In the meantime, motorists should use Mill Road as a detour.

Follow Shannon Litton on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories