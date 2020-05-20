Downed tree, power lines close parts of SR 522 in Wheelersburg

UPDATE 05/20/20 @ 6:39 AM: ODOT crews say they expect to still stay on scene for awhile but are reopening one lane of SR 522 at mile marker 3 and directing traffic so people can get to work. They say you should expect some delays.
UPDATE 05/20/20 @ 6:09 AM: ODOT crews say they anticipate to be on scene for another 30-45 minutes as they get the tree off the road.
ORIGINAL 05/20/20 @ 5:57 AM:
WHEELERSBURG, OH (WOWK) — SR 522 is closed at mile marker 3 after a tree fell on the road around 4 am Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Power lines also fell as a result, however they are not on the road.
At this point, it appears like the hill the tree was located gave out because of the rain.
AEP and the Ohio State Highway Patrol have been on scene all morning while ODOT crews made it out a little before 6 am.
In the meantime, motorists should use Mill Road as a detour.
