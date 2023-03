HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A downed tree and power lines blocking part of a roadway in Huntington.

According to the City of Huntington, McCoy Road has been shut down at Prospect Drive near the Ritter Park Rose Garden due to the blockage.

Cabell County dispatchers say they received multiple calls on the incident, which happened between after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 25.

City officials say it could be “a while” before the roadway is cleared.