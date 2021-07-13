Downtown Huntington renovation sparks tourism

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Downtown Huntington has seen many renovations and rehabilitation projects over the last few months.

You can now see new windows on a few of the older buildings and a few new businesses opening.

The West Virginia Tourism Office says – with the new changes and updates – this is creating one the busiest summers for tourism the city has seen.

“Especially since COVID, people are looking for smaller destinations. They also want to be outdoors and know they’ll be safe, so having these new opportunities come up is a good thing for us,” says Tyson Compton, the President of the Huntington Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.

Compton says in just a few short months we can expect to see more people coming to the area to enjoy some of the new changes.

A few residents in downtown Huntington, say they’re excited for the changes and what’s to come.

“With COVID-19 I think a lot of businesses had a hard time, but they are starting to come back. I’d love to see more concerts, with the civic arena, but that’s what I’d like to see,” says Larry Adkins, a Cabell County resident.

Marie Shannon, the Director’s Assistant for the Greater Parks and Recreation, also shared her thoughts by saying, “I just think more of what’s going on, the beautification projects, events that the community can participate in – all different age groups. It’s just wonderful to see all of this happening. It warms my heart to see my hometown coming back to life.”

