PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – The holidays are upon us and one southern Ohio city has once again transformed into a “Winter Wonderland.”

In Downtown Portsmouth, the streets are decorated with festive ornaments, lights, and other holiday decor for the 6th Annual Winterfest.

The popular festival features carriage rides, ice skating, Christmas light displays, and even a visit from Santa himself.

Vendors are also set up near Market Square Park selling unique items and sweet treats, and a gift shop has been set up across from the skating rink, promoting shopping locally.

The Friends of Portsmouth group hosts the event every year and representatives say there’s a little something for everyone to enjoy and it’s always wonderful to see so many smiling faces, bringing the spirit of the holidays to the downtown area.

“It is really fun to go ice skating,” food vendor and annual visitor Addison Wolfe says, referring to her favorite part of the festival.

Visitors like Abbigail Waddell say it’s become a tradition for them. “The treats here and the overall atmosphere. I think, is a very fun experience, and if you’d like to try out new stuff, come to Winterfest,” Waddell says Sunday afternoon.

All these festivities will be going on until December 31st, with the exception of Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. For a complete list of events and times, click here.