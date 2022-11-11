CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Rain or shine, the City of Charleston held its annual Veterans Day Ceremony held at Haddad Riverfront Park.

Dozens gathered to hear keynote speakers and to pay tribute to the men and women who are serving or have served in the armed forces. Among the crowd were several Vietnam Veterans, who say these ceremonies are more about honor and tribute.

“I think what I’d like for the public to understand when they say thank you for your service just don’t make it a cursory statement and you go on your merry way like wishing somebody a Merry Christmas. But please remember us and come out on Veterans Day to show your support for veterans that’s what would mean something,” said Wes Holden a Vietnam Veteran.

Another Vietnam Veteran, Dewey Chaney added, “When we came home from Vietnam there was no parades or anything like that. The war split the country right down the middle. And so the motto for the Vietnam Veterans of America is never again will one generation of veterans abandon another. I am so glad that the tide has turned and that everyone is grateful for the veterans.”

Other keynote speakers included Kevin Harry, a combat veteran and retired sergeant with the National Guard, as well as Terry Cunningham with the Gold Star Mothers.