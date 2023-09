CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The award-winning “Dr. Phil” show will be coming to WOWK-TV on Sept. 11, 2023.

“Dr. Phil” – which started in 2002 and has since become one of the highest-rated syndicated shows in the U.S. – will be on WOWK at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

You will be able to watch through a cable or satellite provider, a streaming service like YouTube TV or Hulu, or through the use of an antenna.