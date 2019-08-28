Draft Kings launches sports book app across West Virginia

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WOWK)- West Virginia became the third state to legalize online sports betting in 2018 but after it’s first app BetLucky fell into a dispute with it’s service providers it’s been on hold in the Mountain State.

After this week, West Virginians will now have two choices of sports betting apps. Fan Duel launched their app on Monday, followed by Draft Kings on Wednesday.

“So get your bets in, you can get your bets in for this weekend’s Mountaineer game against James Madison,” said Tim Dent, Chief Compliance Officer of Draft Kings.

Now anyone within state lines can place a bet on their favorite team or player. The apps partner with West Virginia casinos and will pay a tax to the state.

“We pay a tax of 10 percent of the gross win for Draft Kings, so yes this will definitely benefit the state of West Virginia,” said Dent.