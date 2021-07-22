Drain repairs to close Kentucky road

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says KY 182 will be closed on the U.S. 60 side just west of Goose Creek Road between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 28 for drainage repairs.

CARTER COUNTY, KY, (WOWK) – Drivers should prepare for a road closure next week in Carter County.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says KY 182 will be closed on the U.S. 60 side just west of Goose Creek Road between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 28 for drainage repairs. Officials say crews will be digging through the roadway and replacing a drainage pipe underneath.

Drivers should use U.S. 60 KY 3298 or other local routes to detour around the area.

The cabinet says road work schedules are subject to change depending on the weather conditions. Drivers should heed all warning signs, slow down while traveling through work zones and be aware of any workers or construction equipment while driving.