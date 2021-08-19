Drastic COVID spike concerns health department, only 30% of county vaccinated



LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Lawrence County, Ohio, is seeing a drastic increase in COVID cases in just a few days.

Tuesday, the county reported 40 new COVID cases. That’s the highest daily number of cases in several months, and Wednesday they hit that number again.

“It’s very concerning,” said public information officer with the Lawrence County Health Department, Debbie Fisher. “We don’t want another year like the one we just got out of. The more people that are vaccinated, the more people to wear a mask, the quicker we are going to be finished with this.”

Right now only 30% of Lawrence county is fully vaccinated.

“That’s all that’s been vaccinated and that number could be a little higher,” said Lawrence County Health Commissioner, Georgia Dillon. “It’s hard sometimes because it seems like there’s a lot of disagreement with this whole virus. We’ll just keep giving the message out that we are here for our community.”

With school back in session, they are concerned as those numbers continue to grow.



“It’s scary because of the children,” said Dillon. “It really is, because I’m really worried about them. I mean when you talk to some of the school nurses its like it’s not existing. They’re on playgrounds they’re in the gym and they’re not spacing.”

The Health Department recommends for the community follow CDC guidelines and wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. They said the main things you can do to protect yourself and others is to regularly sanitize, get vaccinated and mask up.

“We really recommend the vaccine,” said Fisher. “We know that vaccines have stopped or slowed the progression of so many diseases and this is exactly the same thing. If they get vaccinated they lower their risk of being hospitalized or dying from COVID and then they help protect other people.”



The Lawrence County Health Department will continue to hold multiple vaccination clinics every week.

