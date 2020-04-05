Drive-by Easter Bunny visits keep tradition alive

ASHLAND, K.Y. (WOWK) – A small group in Ashland, Kentucky is helping families celebrate an Easter tradition. Kids of all ages will get the chance to meet a very special friend whose spreading joy during these tough times.

Usually, families would line up inside of a crowded mall to get their picture taken with the Easter Bunny, but that idea is currently not doable. During the pandemic when social distancing is key, some communities are getting creative.

The Build Ashland group along with support from an area family were able to set up a “Social Distancing Easter Bunny” visit. The weekend-long event allows families to take a photo with the Easter Bunny while still social distancing.

Dr. Dixon, she came up with the idea of the ‘Social Distancing Easter Bunny’ and as soon as she came up with that, I was on board, Build Ashland was on board and other members of the community have been on board. Diamond Lewis, Build Ashland



Families posing for their traditional Easter Bunny photos. Photo’s courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff.

With creative camera angles and a unique set up, families can stay safe and continue a long-time tradition. With large-scale Easter egg hunts have been canceled, the children are a enjoying the time they get to spend outside celebrating the holiday.

The Easter Bunny will be outside of the Bluegrass Urology building in downtown Ashland around 3 p.m. on Sunday. For more information including exact times and locations, click here.