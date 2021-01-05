Coronavirus Updates

Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic planned in Mingo County

Local News

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Mingo County Health Department will host a one-day drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. till 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 6 at the former Williamson Memorial Hospital in Mingo County.

County health officials say only those who are 80 years or older can receive a vaccine.

No appointments are needed for the drive-thru clinic. Officials ask those who want to be vaccinated to please bring an ID such as a driver’s license.

MCHD officials say this is a joint effort between the health department, Williamson Health & Wellness Center, Hurley Drug Co. and the Mingo Extended Learning Center Nursing Program.

If you need any help, please contact the Mingo County Health Department at (304)-235-3570.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS