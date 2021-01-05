Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic planned in Mingo County

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Mingo County Health Department will host a one-day drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. till 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 6 at the former Williamson Memorial Hospital in Mingo County.

County health officials say only those who are 80 years or older can receive a vaccine.

No appointments are needed for the drive-thru clinic. Officials ask those who want to be vaccinated to please bring an ID such as a driver’s license.

MCHD officials say this is a joint effort between the health department, Williamson Health & Wellness Center, Hurley Drug Co. and the Mingo Extended Learning Center Nursing Program.

If you need any help, please contact the Mingo County Health Department at (304)-235-3570.