Drive-thru flu shots, COVID-19 testing available

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — It’s that time of the year again, and you can now get a free flu shot at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, flu shots are being offered in a drive-thru setting. You can get a flu shot on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. All you need to do is pull right up to the outdoor clinic site and follow the signs.

“It’s really important that we get our flu shot this year because the symptoms of the flu are very similar to the COVID-19 symptoms, and we want to reduce confusion and reduce the health risks,” said Hanna Petracca, public information officer for the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. “The drive-thru is the easiest option because its convenient for both us and (the patient).”

If you’re looking for a COVID-19 test, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department has you covered, too. You can get a drive-thru test on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

