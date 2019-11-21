‘Drive-Thru’ food collection underway in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — ‘Tis the season of giving, and the Facing Hunger Food Bank is collecting food items to help families in the Tri-State.

You can make your way to the St. Mary’s Center for Education on 5th Avenue and 29th Street until 7:00 pm Thursday evening to make a contribution. Once there, you can stay in your car and drive thru as volunteers take the donations for you.

“Our need here in the Tri-State extends through 17 counties that we serve,” said Suzanne Brady, Director of Development and Communications at Facing Hunger Food Bank. “We’ve had [another] mine close. Those people are gonna be looking for assistance. This is not something they expected.”

Among the items they need are soups, canned meats, and food donations for holiday meals. If you don’t have time to run to the store, they are also accepting monetary donations. You can also donate money through their website.

“We’re all giving right now, [but] come January, things get a little tighter for us,” Brady said. “We like to get as much as we can right now to ensure that those shelves are stocked throughout the first part of the year.”

All items donated to Facing Hunger stay right here in the Tri-State. Officials with Facing Hunger say one dollar can provide 7 and a half meals!