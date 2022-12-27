MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Facing Hunger Food Bank is hosting a drive-thru food distribution Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Martin County, Kentucky.

The event is happening at the Pigeon Roost Community Center in Lovely, Kentucky, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., or until the distribution runs out of food, on Wednesday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Members of Facing Hunger Foodbank will be handing out meat, produce, dry goods and other foods to more than 350 households.

Over 19% of Martin County’s population faces food insecurity, including nearly 22% of the county’s children.