SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, OH (WOWK) — Pomeroy Fire Department says a driver allegedly fled after crashing into a pole in Salisbury Township.

PFD says the incident happened Friday around 6:55 a.m. on Union Avenue.

When crews arrived, they found a heavily damaged vehicle in the roadway. PFD says the vehicle was significantly damaged on the driver’s side front end from hitting an electric pole.

(Photo courtesy of Pomeroy Fire Department)

(Photo courtesy of Pomeroy Fire Department)

The driver allegedly fled the scene, according to PFD.

PFD says crews cleaned up telephone lines down by the crash.

Responders included PFD, Meigs County EMS, Ohio State Highway Patrol, American Electic Power, and Frontier Communications. PFD says crews stayed on the scene until released by Ohio State Police.