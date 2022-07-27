MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Emergency crews responded to a semi-truck rollover on Buffalo Mountain in Mingo County, West Virginia, on Friday morning, according to Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department.

Emergency officials say Delbarton VFD arrived on the scene around 7:44 a.m. and advised Mingo County 911 that a tractor-trailer carrying plastic pipes rolled over, blocking one lane of traffic.

The truck driver was able to free himself and his furry travel companion, a small dog. The man was taken to the hospital as a precaution, according to Delbarton VFD.

(Photo courtesy of Delbarton VFD)

(Photo courtesy of Delbarton VFD)

(Photo courtesy of Delbarton VFD)

(Photo courtesy of Delbarton VFD)

Emergency responders requested Fletcher’s Wrecker Service and told Mingo 911 that Buffalo Mountain would be shut down until further notice while crews cleaned up.

Chattaroy Volunteer Fire Department was requested to assist in closing the roadway at the top of the mountain. Officials say that officers from the West Virginia Department of Transportation also investigated the incident.

Crews reopened all lanes on Buffalo Mountain for travel, and all units were cleared at about 3:03 p.m., Delbarton VFD says.

The fire department thanked several local businesses, including Spence’s Service Station, Delbarton Quick Mart and Hometown Delight, for supplying food and drinks to responders on the scene.